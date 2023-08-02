Cistro Telelink Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 17.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 17.84% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 31.12% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Cistro Telelink shares closed at 0.61 on July 31, 2023 (BSE)