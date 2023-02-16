Cistro Telelink Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 10.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 10.55% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 84.44% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Cistro Telelink EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Cistro Telelink shares closed at 0.53 on January 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.00% returns over the last 6 months and 12.77% over the last 12 months.