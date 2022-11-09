 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cipla Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,151.27 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cipla are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,151.27 crore in September 2022 up 5.5% from Rs. 3,935.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 720.30 crore in September 2022 down 7.93% from Rs. 782.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,153.33 crore in September 2022 down 2.31% from Rs. 1,180.55 crore in September 2021.

Cipla EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.70 in September 2021.

Cipla shares closed at 1,130.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.53% returns over the last 6 months and 23.77% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,746.06 3,069.83 3,858.82
Other Operating Income 405.21 87.30 76.21
Total Income From Operations 4,151.27 3,157.13 3,935.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 997.51 730.18 1,061.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 535.62 453.77 643.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.79 -38.88 -176.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 599.14 484.77 538.20
Depreciation 176.01 107.46 138.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 969.74 669.91 885.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 885.04 749.92 843.85
Other Income 92.28 117.68 197.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 977.32 867.60 1,041.58
Interest 7.50 2.21 7.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 969.82 865.39 1,033.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 969.82 865.39 1,033.98
Tax 264.63 221.39 251.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 705.19 644.00 782.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 15.11 115.16 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 720.30 759.16 782.37
Equity Share Capital 161.40 161.38 161.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.74 7.98 9.70
Diluted EPS 8.73 7.97 9.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 7.98 9.70
Diluted EPS 0.19 7.97 9.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:30 am
