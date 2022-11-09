English
    Cipla Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,151.27 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cipla are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,151.27 crore in September 2022 up 5.5% from Rs. 3,935.03 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 720.30 crore in September 2022 down 7.93% from Rs. 782.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,153.33 crore in September 2022 down 2.31% from Rs. 1,180.55 crore in September 2021.

    Cipla EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.70 in September 2021.

    Cipla shares closed at 1,130.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.53% returns over the last 6 months and 23.77% over the last 12 months.

    Cipla
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,746.063,069.833,858.82
    Other Operating Income405.2187.3076.21
    Total Income From Operations4,151.273,157.133,935.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials997.51730.181,061.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods535.62453.77643.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.79-38.88-176.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost599.14484.77538.20
    Depreciation176.01107.46138.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses969.74669.91885.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax885.04749.92843.85
    Other Income92.28117.68197.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax977.32867.601,041.58
    Interest7.502.217.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax969.82865.391,033.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax969.82865.391,033.98
    Tax264.63221.39251.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities705.19644.00782.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items15.11115.16--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period720.30759.16782.37
    Equity Share Capital161.40161.38161.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.747.989.70
    Diluted EPS8.737.979.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.197.989.70
    Diluted EPS0.197.979.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:30 am