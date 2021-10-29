Cipla Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,935.03 crore, up 3.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,935.03 crore in September 2021 up 3.34% from Rs. 3,807.89 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 782.37 crore in September 2021 up 4.93% from Rs. 745.64 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,180.55 crore in September 2021 up 0.89% from Rs. 1,170.14 crore in September 2020.

Cipla EPS has increased to Rs. 9.70 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.25 in September 2020.

Cipla shares closed at 891.75 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.03% returns over the last 6 months and 16.53% over the last 12 months.