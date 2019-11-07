Cipla Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,370.18 crore, up 8.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,370.18 crore in September 2019 up 8.9% from Rs. 3,094.71 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 737.38 crore in September 2019 up 29.71% from Rs. 568.47 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,080.70 crore in September 2019 up 23.91% from Rs. 872.17 crore in September 2018.

Cipla EPS has increased to Rs. 9.15 in September 2019 from Rs. 7.06 in September 2018.

Cipla shares closed at 480.85 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.64% returns over the last 6 months and -9.41% over the last 12 months.