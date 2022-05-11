 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cipla Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,946.61 crore, down 8.86% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cipla are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,946.61 crore in March 2022 down 8.86% from Rs. 3,233.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 652.96 crore in March 2022 up 57.94% from Rs. 413.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 703.96 crore in March 2022 up 0.71% from Rs. 699.03 crore in March 2021.

Cipla EPS has increased to Rs. 8.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.13 in March 2021.

Cipla shares closed at 926.15 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.50% returns over the last 6 months and 2.88% over the last 12 months.

Cipla
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,882.08 3,954.79 3,173.39
Other Operating Income 64.53 -- 59.73
Total Income From Operations 2,946.61 3,954.79 3,233.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 369.54 1,069.56 712.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 526.94 578.40 349.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 405.69 -158.27 175.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 429.00 524.86 503.04
Depreciation 116.82 133.95 137.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 827.79 900.26 842.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 270.83 906.03 512.69
Other Income 316.31 73.00 49.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 587.14 979.03 562.02
Interest 5.78 5.55 8.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 581.36 973.48 553.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 581.36 973.48 553.18
Tax 105.06 242.65 139.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 476.30 730.83 413.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 176.66 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 652.96 730.83 413.41
Equity Share Capital 161.36 161.36 161.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.09 9.06 5.13
Diluted EPS 8.09 9.05 5.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.09 9.06 5.13
Diluted EPS 8.09 9.05 5.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
