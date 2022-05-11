Cipla Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,946.61 crore, down 8.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,946.61 crore in March 2022 down 8.86% from Rs. 3,233.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 652.96 crore in March 2022 up 57.94% from Rs. 413.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 703.96 crore in March 2022 up 0.71% from Rs. 699.03 crore in March 2021.

Cipla EPS has increased to Rs. 8.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.13 in March 2021.

Cipla shares closed at 926.15 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.50% returns over the last 6 months and 2.88% over the last 12 months.