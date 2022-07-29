 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cipla Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,157.13 crore, down 21.41% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cipla are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,157.13 crore in June 2022 down 21.41% from Rs. 4,017.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 759.16 crore in June 2022 down 4.12% from Rs. 791.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 975.06 crore in June 2022 down 20.41% from Rs. 1,225.15 crore in June 2021.

Cipla EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.82 in June 2021.

Cipla shares closed at 967.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.38% returns over the last 6 months and 9.55% over the last 12 months.

Cipla
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,069.83 2,882.08 3,948.33
Other Operating Income 87.30 64.53 69.08
Total Income From Operations 3,157.13 2,946.61 4,017.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 730.18 369.54 990.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 453.77 526.94 1,101.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.88 405.69 -599.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 484.77 429.00 530.27
Depreciation 107.46 116.82 136.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 669.91 827.79 848.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 749.92 270.83 1,008.51
Other Income 117.68 316.31 79.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 867.60 587.14 1,088.17
Interest 2.21 5.78 8.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 865.39 581.36 1,080.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 865.39 581.36 1,080.17
Tax 221.39 105.06 288.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 644.00 476.30 791.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 115.16 176.66 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 759.16 652.96 791.77
Equity Share Capital 161.38 161.36 161.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.98 8.09 9.82
Diluted EPS 7.97 8.09 9.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.98 8.09 9.82
Diluted EPS 7.97 8.09 9.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:44 pm
