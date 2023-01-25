 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cipla Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,899.45 crore, down 1.4% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cipla are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,899.45 crore in December 2022 down 1.4% from Rs. 3,954.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 678.52 crore in December 2022 down 7.16% from Rs. 730.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,065.23 crore in December 2022 down 4.29% from Rs. 1,112.98 crore in December 2021.

Cipla
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,541.16 3,746.06 3,954.79
Other Operating Income 358.29 405.21 --
Total Income From Operations 3,899.45 4,151.27 3,954.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 753.93 997.51 1,069.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 552.08 535.62 578.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 52.74 -11.79 -158.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 591.25 599.14 524.86
Depreciation 129.96 176.01 133.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,011.34 969.74 900.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 808.15 885.04 906.03
Other Income 127.12 92.28 73.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 935.27 977.32 979.03
Interest 6.85 7.50 5.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 928.42 969.82 973.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 928.42 969.82 973.48
Tax 249.90 264.63 242.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 678.52 705.19 730.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 15.11 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 678.52 720.30 730.83
Equity Share Capital 161.43 161.40 161.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.41 8.74 9.06
Diluted EPS 8.40 8.73 9.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.41 0.19 9.06
Diluted EPS 8.40 0.19 9.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited