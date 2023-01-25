English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cipla Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,899.45 crore, down 1.4% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cipla are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,899.45 crore in December 2022 down 1.4% from Rs. 3,954.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 678.52 crore in December 2022 down 7.16% from Rs. 730.83 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,065.23 crore in December 2022 down 4.29% from Rs. 1,112.98 crore in December 2021.

    Cipla
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,541.163,746.063,954.79
    Other Operating Income358.29405.21--
    Total Income From Operations3,899.454,151.273,954.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials753.93997.511,069.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods552.08535.62578.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks52.74-11.79-158.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost591.25599.14524.86
    Depreciation129.96176.01133.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,011.34969.74900.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax808.15885.04906.03
    Other Income127.1292.2873.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax935.27977.32979.03
    Interest6.857.505.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax928.42969.82973.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax928.42969.82973.48
    Tax249.90264.63242.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities678.52705.19730.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--15.11--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period678.52720.30730.83
    Equity Share Capital161.43161.40161.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.418.749.06
    Diluted EPS8.408.739.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.410.199.06
    Diluted EPS8.400.199.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited