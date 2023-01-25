Cipla Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,899.45 crore, down 1.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,899.45 crore in December 2022 down 1.4% from Rs. 3,954.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 678.52 crore in December 2022 down 7.16% from Rs. 730.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,065.23 crore in December 2022 down 4.29% from Rs. 1,112.98 crore in December 2021.

Cipla EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.06 in December 2021.

