you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cipla shares jump 5% post Q1 earnings

Drug major Cipla yesterday posted a 10 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 451 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, driven by robust sales across various markets.

Shares of Cipla today spurted nearly 5 percent after the company posted a 10 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter. The stock, after a positive opening, further jumped 4.49 percent to Rs 661.90 on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company gained 4.73 percent to Rs 662.50.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 409 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 409 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 3,939 crore in the quarter, as compared to Rs 3,525 crore earlier.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 11:22 am

