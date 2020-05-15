Cipla reports Q4 profit at Rs 246 crore, FY20 net grows 1% to Rs 1,547 crore

Pharma company Cipla declared a profit after tax of Rs 246 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, declining 33 percent YoY due to high base in Q4FY19.

It had a profit of Rs 367.20 crore in the year-ago period, which was bolstered by the company's US business after the launch of generic Senipar during the quarter.

Revenue from operations for the quarter came in at Rs 4,302 crore, a 0.6 percen decline compared to Rs 4,403.98 crore in the corresponding period last year.

North America business revenue fell 25 percent year-on-year to Rs 856 crore and Europe declined 1 percent YoY, while India business registered a 12 percent year-on-year growth at Rs 1,730 crore and emerging markets showed a 2 percent growth.

At operating level, Cipla's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plunged 34.1 percent to Rs 633.52 crore and margin contracted 735 basis points to 14.47 percent compared to year-ago.

In the full year (FY20), profit increased 1 percent to Rs 1,547 crore and revenue grew by 5 percent to Rs 17,132 crore compared to previous year.

Company said board approved fund raising upto Rs 3,000 crore by issue of equity shares or American depository receipts or global depository receipts or foreign currency convertible bonds or other securities / financial instruments convertible into equity shares.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Cipla signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc for the manufacturing and distribution of the investigational medicine Remdesivir.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the drug to treat COVID-19 patients.

As part of the agreement, Cipla said it would be permitted to manufacture the API and finished product and market it in 127 countries including India and South Africa under Cipla's own brand name.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The stock in the past year gained only 2.6 percent and rose 19.2 percent year-to-date. It has rallied 52 percent from March lows as the outbreak of coronavirus once again brought the pharma sector in focus. It has corrected 12 percent in the March quarter.