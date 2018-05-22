Cipla Q4 profit at Rs 153 cr versus loss last year; misses estimates

Drug maker Cipla posted a net profit of Rs 153.25 crore in the fourth quarter of FY18. In the same quarter last year the company reported a loss of Rs 63 crore.

Revenue for the quarter was up 3.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 3,697.97. Revenue for Q4FY17 was Rs 3,487 crore.

The operating profit margin expanded 100 basis points to 15.1 percent from 14.1 percent in Q4FY17.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 10.2 percent to Rs 558 crore.

In the result note released to the exchanges, the company noted the numbers for the quarter and full year FY18 are not strictly comparable with corresponding previous periods due to change in accounting standards after the introduction of the Goods and Service Tax (GST).

A Reuters poll of analysts estimated a net profit of Rs 356.7 crore in the fourth quarter on revenues at Rs 3,899.5 crore.

The company guided for an above market average growth in revenue and said it targets $1 billion sales in India in FY19.

In the year gone by the company filed for 14 new products in the US and said 69 Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) is pending for approval.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share (face value Rs 2 per equity share) for the year 2017-18.

Shares of Cipla gained 0.62 percent to close at Rs 523 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.10 percent to end at 34,651.24 points.