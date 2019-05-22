Cipla Q4 net profit jumps 133% at Rs 357.68 crore

Cipla has reported strong numbers in the quarter ended March 2019 as its standalone net profit jumped 133 percent at Rs 357.68 crore against Rs 153.25 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was up 19.1 percent at Rs 4,403.98 crore against Rs 3,697.97 crore in Q4FY18.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 72.6 percent at Rs 961 crore, while margin was up 670 bps at 21.8 percent.

The tax expense increased to Rs 127.7 crore from Rs 46.1 crore, while its other income was up 138 percent at Rs 95.4 crore versus Rs 40 crore.

The company board has approved raising up to Rs 6,000 crore.

Further, the board of directors recommended payment of a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the year 2018-19.

At 1334 hours, Cipla was quoting at Rs 566.45, up Rs 7.70, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.