Cipla Q3 Result | Profit rises 10% YoY to Rs 801 crore, revenue up 6%

Suchitra Mandal
Jan 25, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

Revenues were aided by strong growth in US business supported by sustained traction in Indian business.

Indian pharmaceutical major, Cipla Limited, declared its results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) on January 25.

The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 801 crore for the quarter, increasing by 10 percent from Rs 729 crore reported in the same quarter last year. It had reported a profit of Rs 789 crore in the September'22 quarter.

Consolidated revenue came in higher Y-o-Y by 6 percent at Rs 5,801 crore, compared to Rs 5,479 crore logged in December 2021 quarter. Revenue in Q2FY23 stood at Rs 5,829 crore.

Commenting on the performance of the company, Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, said, "Our Q3FY23 performance reflects sustained momentum in core One-India and US businesses driving our overall revenue growth of 6% reported and 11% on a excovid basis."