Cipla Q3 profit rises 5.7% to Rs 351 cr, but operating margin contracts

Pharma company Cipla on February 5 reported a 5.7 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit missing analyst expectations due to lower other income and higher tax cost. Lower-than-expected operating income also dented profitability.

The bottomline increased to Rs 351 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 from Rs 332.2 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue during the quarter grew 9.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,371 crore with India business showing a 13 percent growth and North America 11 percent.

"India reported strong growth across both prescription and trade generic businesses with overall business growing 13 percent year-on-year; prescription business grew 14 percent YoY while the trade generics business recorded growth of 7 percent over previous year," Cipla said in its BSE filing.

South Africa busines grew by 5 percent YoY, but emerging market segment registered a 18 percent degrowth and Europe 1 percent YoY in quarter ended December 2019.

The company said active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business increased 6 percent YoY.

R&D investments stood at Rs 308 crore, or around 7 percent of sales, which will come off the peak as the Advair generic trial gets over, it added.

At the operating level, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 758.3 crore, but margin contracted 30bps YoY to 17.3 percent during the quarter, which missed analyst expectations.

Profit was estimated at Rs 420.9 crore on revenue of Rs 4,311.3 crore and EBITDA was expected at Rs 816.9 crore with margin at 18.9 percent for the quarter, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18,

Tax expenses in Q3FY20 increased 21.6 percent YoY to Rs 152.82 crore, while other income degrew 8.1 percent to Rs 72.13 crore during the quarter.