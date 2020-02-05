App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla Q3 profit rises 5.7% to Rs 351 cr, but operating margin contracts

Company said active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business increased 6 percent YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Pharma company Cipla on February 5 reported a 5.7 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit missing analyst expectations due to lower other income and higher tax cost. Lower-than-expected operating income also dented profitability.

The bottomline increased to Rs 351 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 from Rs 332.2 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue during the quarter grew 9.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,371 crore with India business showing a 13 percent growth and North America 11 percent.

Close

"India reported strong growth across both prescription and trade generic businesses with overall business growing 13 percent year-on-year; prescription business grew 14 percent YoY while the trade generics business recorded growth of 7 percent over previous year," Cipla said in its BSE filing.

related news

South Africa busines grew by 5 percent YoY, but emerging market segment registered a 18 percent degrowth and Europe 1 percent YoY in quarter ended December 2019.

For All Earnings Related News - Click Here

The company said active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business increased 6 percent YoY.

R&D investments stood at Rs 308 crore, or around 7 percent of sales, which will come off the peak as the Advair generic trial gets over, it added.

At the operating level, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 758.3 crore, but margin contracted 30bps YoY to 17.3 percent during the quarter, which missed analyst expectations.

Profit was estimated at Rs 420.9 crore on revenue of Rs 4,311.3 crore and EBITDA was expected at Rs 816.9 crore with margin at 18.9 percent for the quarter, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18,

Tax expenses in Q3FY20 increased 21.6 percent YoY to Rs 152.82 crore, while other income degrew 8.1 percent to Rs 72.13 crore during the quarter.

The stock closed at Rs 454.10, up Rs 5.50, or 1.23 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 04:13 pm

tags #Cipla #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.