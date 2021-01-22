Cipla Q3 PAT seen up 74.3% YoY to Rs. 612 cr: Yash Securities

Cipla | The stock has fallen -6 percent to Rs 801.30 as on January 18 from Rs 856.55 as on January 11.

Yash Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Cipla to report net profit at Rs. 612 crore up 74.3% year-on-year (down 8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4985 crore, according to Yash Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 357.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 243 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,043 crore.

