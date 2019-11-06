Cipla Q2 profit jumps 25% YoY to Rs 471cr

Pharma major Cipla posted a 25 percent year-on-year jump in its Q2 FY20 net profit at Rs 471.3 crore. Revenue rose 9.6 percent to Rs 4,396 crore.

Earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 29.5 percent to Rs 909.5 crore, while EBITDA margin rose 320 bps YoY to 20.7 percent.

The company's tax expense stood at Rs 200.5 crore versus Rs 142.4 crore, YoY.

In India, the branded business grew 13 percent YoY led by performance across both chronic and acute therapies. Its South Africa business grew strongly (12 percent YoY) in local currency terms.