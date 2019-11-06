App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla Q2 profit jumps 25% YoY to Rs 471cr

Earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 29.5 percent to Rs 909.5 crore, while EBITDA margin rose 320 bps YoY to 20.7 percent.

Pharma major Cipla posted a 25 percent year-on-year jump in its Q2 FY20 net profit at Rs 471.3 crore. Revenue rose 9.6 percent to Rs 4,396 crore.

The company's tax expense stood at Rs 200.5 crore versus Rs 142.4 crore, YoY.

In India, the branded business grew 13 percent YoY led by performance across both chronic and acute therapies. Its South Africa business grew strongly (12 percent YoY) in local currency terms.

At 14:45 hours, Cipla was quoting at Rs 476.10, up Rs 8.50, or 1.82 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #Results

