Cipla Q2 profit falls 11% YoY at Rs 377 crore; posts weak operational show

Cipla, on Monday, reported a fall of 11 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 377 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 422.9 during the same period of last year.

The revenue fell marginally to Rs 4,012 crore from Rs 4,082.41 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 13 percent year on year at Rs 702 crore from Rs 804 crore during the same quarter of last year.

The operating margin was reported at 17.5 percent against 19.7 percent last year.

“The company had received various notices of demand from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India, on account of alleged overcharging in respect of certain drugs under the Drugs (Prices Control) Orders. The total demand against the Company as stated in NPPA public disclosure amounts to Rs 2,610.09 crore,” the company said in its exchange filing.

The stock has fallen 7 percent in the past one month. In the past three days, it fell around 4 percent. At 12:50 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 604.90, down Rs 3.60, or 0.59 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 616.60 and an intraday low of Rs 599.05, on the BSE.