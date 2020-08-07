Cipla Q1 profit jumps 27% YoY to Rs 566 crore, beats analysts' expectations

Cipla reported a 26.6 percent year-on-year growth in its Q1 FY21 consolidated profit at Rs 566 crore, backed by strong performance by India, emerging markets and Europe geographies and robust operating margin.

Revenue from operations grew 9 percent to Rs 4,346.2 crore.

India business showed a 10 percent YoY growth at Rs 1,608 crore. South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access (SAGA) business grew 10 percent to Rs 763 crore. Emerging markets registered a 64 percent jump in business at Rs 457 crore and Europe showed a 19 percent rise to Rs 240 crore.

However, North America business fell 9 percent YoY but grew 19 percent sequentially to Rs 1,021 crore in Q1 FY21.

Numbers surpassed analysts' expectations on all fronts. Profit was estimated at Rs 338 crore and revenue at Rs 4,184 crore, according to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

On the operating front, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 15.9 percent to Rs 1,048.8 crore and margin expanded 140 bps YoY to 24.1 percent. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimated EBITDA at Rs 720 crore and margin at 17.2 percent for Q1.