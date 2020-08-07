172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|cipla-q1-profit-jumps-27-yoy-to-rs-566-crore-beats-analysts-expectations-5661971.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla Q1 profit jumps 27% YoY to Rs 566 crore, beats analysts' expectations

The North America business fell 9 percent YoY but grew 19 percent sequentially to Rs 1,021 crore in Q1 FY21

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cipla reported a 26.6 percent year-on-year growth in its Q1 FY21 consolidated profit at Rs 566 crore, backed by strong performance by India, emerging markets and Europe geographies and robust operating margin.

Revenue from operations grew 9 percent to Rs 4,346.2 crore.

India business showed a 10 percent YoY growth at Rs 1,608 crore. South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access (SAGA) business grew 10 percent to Rs 763 crore. Emerging markets registered a 64 percent jump in business at Rs 457 crore and Europe showed a 19 percent rise to Rs 240 crore.

Close

However, North America business fell 9 percent YoY but grew 19 percent sequentially to Rs 1,021 crore in Q1 FY21.

Numbers surpassed analysts' expectations on all fronts. Profit was estimated at Rs 338 crore and revenue at Rs 4,184 crore, according to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

On the operating front, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 15.9 percent to Rs 1,048.8 crore and margin expanded 140 bps YoY to 24.1 percent. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimated EBITDA at Rs 720 crore and margin at 17.2 percent for Q1.
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 09:19 pm

tags #Cipla #earnings #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.