Cipla Q1 Preview: Steady earnings expected, strong India growth to offset subdued US sales

Cipla

Pharmaceutical major Cipla Ltd is expected to report a steady set of numbers when it releases its quarterly earnings on July 26. Analysts anticipate strong growth in the drug maker's India formulations business to compensate for its subdued US sales.

According to a consensus of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, Cipla's net profit for the April-June period is likely to be around Rs 813.4 crore, reflecting over 15 percent year-on-year growth from Rs 706.56 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The consensus also estimated revenue growth at 15.5 percent to reach Rs 6,140.5 crore, as opposed to Rs 5,317.87 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Among the brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities has the lowest growth projection for Cipla, while Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) had the highest growth estimates.

Meanwhile, Jefferies expects a moderation in US sales for Cipla in Q1, primarily due to market share loss in the generics of Albuterol and its recall, along with a decline in revenue contribution from the generic of Revlimid.

Revlimid is a high-margin drug used to treat multiple myeloma, while Albuterol is used as a medication for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

In contrast to the subdued US sales, Nuvama Institutional Equities expects high single-digit growth for Cipla's India formulations business, supported by its strong respiratory portfolio, new launches, and price increases. The firm also sees Cipla leading growth within the domestic market.

Moreover, a better product mix, benefits of price hikes, and an easing of input and freight costs are also expected to aid in improving EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins for Cipla.

ICICI Securities pegged Cipla's EBITDA margin for April-June at 21.7 percent, up 43 basis points year-on-year. Nuvama also expects the margin to be well within the guided range of around 22 percent in the quarter under review, aided by a strong contribution of branded generics.

The market will also be closely monitoring any updates on the anticipated US Food and Drug Administration classification of Cipla's Pithampur manufacturing facility. The Pithampur site was supposed to manufacture Cipla's blockbuster drugs, namely Advair and Abraxane, but ended up receiving eight observations from the USFDA. Advair is a respiratory drug, while Abraxane is a chemotherapy medication.

Along with that, market participants would also want to know more details about Cipla's plans of filing the two key drugs from another foreign site if its Pithampur facility remains caught up in regulatory challenges.

In its previous earnings call, Cipla's management had proposed that it may consider filing the two key drugs from another foreign site to de-risk launch delays.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​