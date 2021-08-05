MARKET NEWS

Cipla Q1 net profit up 25% to Rs 709.92 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 566.04 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cipla said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
August 05, 2021 / 09:29 PM IST

Drug firm Cipla on August 5 reported a 25.41 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 709.92 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on account of robust sales.

Consolidated total revenue from operations for the quarter under consideration stood at Rs 5,504.35 crore. It was Rs 4,346.16 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"I am pleased to see the robust demand led traction in core therapies across our branded markets and continued cost control leading to 27 percent revenue growth and 24.5 percent EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin for the quarter," Cipla Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer Umang Vohra said.

Shares of Cipla closed at Rs 945.20 per scrip on BSE, up 0.60 percent from its previous close.
