Cipla Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,828.54 crore, up 5.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cipla are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,828.54 crore in September 2022 up 5.59% from Rs. 5,519.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 797.41 crore in September 2022 up 12.1% from Rs. 711.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,425.28 crore in September 2022 up 10.76% from Rs. 1,286.87 crore in September 2021.

Cipla EPS has increased to Rs. 9.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.82 in September 2021.

Cipla shares closed at 1,146.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.15% returns over the last 6 months and 25.44% over the last 12 months.

Cipla
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,759.28 5,317.87 5,485.84
Other Operating Income 69.26 57.32 33.96
Total Income From Operations 5,828.54 5,375.19 5,519.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,433.08 1,523.05 1,382.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 682.15 653.38 875.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 44.95 -152.00 -121.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 960.81 955.74 877.78
Depreciation 299.37 254.41 253.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,405.22 1,251.67 1,279.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,002.96 888.94 973.14
Other Income 122.95 103.43 60.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,125.91 992.37 1,033.81
Interest 25.55 17.81 38.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,100.36 974.56 995.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,100.36 974.56 995.81
Tax 302.60 268.00 283.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 797.76 706.56 712.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 797.76 706.56 712.00
Minority Interest -- -- 2.21
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.35 -0.42 -2.85
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 797.41 706.14 711.36
Equity Share Capital 161.40 161.38 161.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.78 8.51 8.82
Diluted EPS 9.77 8.50 8.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.78 8.51 8.82
Diluted EPS 9.77 8.50 8.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:50 pm
