Cipla Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,828.54 crore, up 5.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,828.54 crore in September 2022 up 5.59% from Rs. 5,519.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 797.41 crore in September 2022 up 12.1% from Rs. 711.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,425.28 crore in September 2022 up 10.76% from Rs. 1,286.87 crore in September 2021.

Cipla EPS has increased to Rs. 9.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.82 in September 2021.

Cipla shares closed at 1,146.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.15% returns over the last 6 months and 25.44% over the last 12 months.