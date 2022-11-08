English
    Cipla Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,828.54 crore, up 5.59% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cipla are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,828.54 crore in September 2022 up 5.59% from Rs. 5,519.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 797.41 crore in September 2022 up 12.1% from Rs. 711.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,425.28 crore in September 2022 up 10.76% from Rs. 1,286.87 crore in September 2021.

    Cipla EPS has increased to Rs. 9.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.82 in September 2021.

    Cipla shares closed at 1,146.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.15% returns over the last 6 months and 25.44% over the last 12 months.

    Cipla
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,759.285,317.875,485.84
    Other Operating Income69.2657.3233.96
    Total Income From Operations5,828.545,375.195,519.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,433.081,523.051,382.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods682.15653.38875.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks44.95-152.00-121.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost960.81955.74877.78
    Depreciation299.37254.41253.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,405.221,251.671,279.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,002.96888.94973.14
    Other Income122.95103.4360.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,125.91992.371,033.81
    Interest25.5517.8138.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,100.36974.56995.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,100.36974.56995.81
    Tax302.60268.00283.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities797.76706.56712.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period797.76706.56712.00
    Minority Interest----2.21
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.35-0.42-2.85
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates797.41706.14711.36
    Equity Share Capital161.40161.38161.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.788.518.82
    Diluted EPS9.778.508.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.788.518.82
    Diluted EPS9.778.508.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
