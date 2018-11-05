Cipla Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4,011.90 crore, Down 1.73% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,947.93 3,845.84 3,988.24 Other Operating Income 63.97 93.15 94.17 Total Income From Operations 4,011.90 3,938.99 4,082.41 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,086.78 951.21 1,182.50 Purchase of Traded Goods 376.02 354.83 310.28 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -50.67 117.88 60.30 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 712.21 713.98 660.81 Depreciation 281.90 241.00 302.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,185.34 1,074.72 1,064.13 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 420.32 485.37 502.17 Other Income 132.57 170.11 113.33 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 552.89 655.48 615.50 Interest 44.37 35.09 42.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 508.52 620.39 573.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 508.52 620.39 573.48 Tax 142.39 173.71 137.42 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 366.13 446.68 436.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 366.13 446.68 436.06 Minority Interest 10.14 5.64 -12.36 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.78 -1.07 -1.11 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 377.05 451.25 422.59 Equity Share Capital 161.05 161.04 160.94 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.68 5.60 5.25 Diluted EPS 4.67 5.59 5.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.68 5.60 5.25 Diluted EPS 4.67 5.59 5.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited