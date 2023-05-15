English
    Cipla Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,739.30 crore, up 9.11% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cipla are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,739.30 crore in March 2023 up 9.11% from Rs. 5,260.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 521.51 crore in March 2023 up 44.04% from Rs. 362.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,308.37 crore in March 2023 up 60.78% from Rs. 813.74 crore in March 2022.

    Cipla EPS has increased to Rs. 6.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.49 in March 2022.

    Cipla shares closed at 937.45 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.00% returns over the last 6 months and 1.81% over the last 12 months.

    Cipla
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,665.955,730.085,223.94
    Other Operating Income73.3580.0136.39
    Total Income From Operations5,739.305,810.095,260.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,264.451,299.041,211.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods781.55711.58747.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.37-6.32187.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost964.85948.69892.41
    Depreciation346.22272.11290.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,537.341,449.551,471.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax827.521,135.44459.41
    Other Income134.63114.4464.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax962.151,249.88523.43
    Interest34.3631.8218.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax927.791,218.06505.33
    Exceptional Items-182.42---57.50
    P/L Before Tax745.371,218.06447.83
    Tax222.25410.0171.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities523.12808.05376.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period523.12808.05376.72
    Minority Interest---6.87-8.63
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.61-0.22-6.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates521.51800.96362.07
    Equity Share Capital161.43161.43161.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.519.924.49
    Diluted EPS6.519.924.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.519.924.49
    Diluted EPS6.519.924.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 09:05 am