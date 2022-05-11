 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cipla Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,260.33 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cipla are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,260.33 crore in March 2022 up 14.19% from Rs. 4,606.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 362.07 crore in March 2022 down 12.41% from Rs. 413.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 813.74 crore in March 2022 down 4.98% from Rs. 856.37 crore in March 2021.

Cipla EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.13 in March 2021.

Cipla shares closed at 926.15 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.50% returns over the last 6 months and 2.88% over the last 12 months.

Cipla
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,223.94 5,478.86 4,584.88
Other Operating Income 36.39 -- 21.57
Total Income From Operations 5,260.33 5,478.86 4,606.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,211.92 1,524.76 1,178.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 747.04 716.63 530.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 187.74 -98.02 112.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 892.41 872.43 814.72
Depreciation 290.31 247.47 285.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,471.50 1,232.09 1,173.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 459.41 983.50 511.05
Other Income 64.02 91.29 60.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 523.43 1,074.79 571.18
Interest 18.10 20.68 27.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 505.33 1,054.11 543.73
Exceptional Items -57.50 -- --
P/L Before Tax 447.83 1,054.11 543.73
Tax 71.11 295.16 128.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 376.72 758.95 415.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 376.72 758.95 415.51
Minority Interest -8.63 -28.28 1.87
Share Of P/L Of Associates -6.02 -2.07 -4.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 362.07 728.60 413.38
Equity Share Capital 161.36 161.36 161.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.49 9.03 5.13
Diluted EPS 4.48 9.02 5.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.49 9.03 5.13
Diluted EPS 4.48 9.02 5.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cipla #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.