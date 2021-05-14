Cipla Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,606.45 crore, up 5.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,606.45 crore in March 2021 up 5.26% from Rs. 4,376.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 413.38 crore in March 2021 up 68.07% from Rs. 245.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 856.37 crore in March 2021 up 17.84% from Rs. 726.70 crore in March 2020.

Cipla EPS has increased to Rs. 5.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.05 in March 2020.

Cipla shares closed at 898.60 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.50% returns over the last 6 months and 57.72% over the last 12 months.