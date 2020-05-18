Cipla Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,376.19 crore, down 0.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,376.19 crore in March 2020 down 0.63% from Rs. 4,403.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 245.95 crore in March 2020 down 33.02% from Rs. 367.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 726.70 crore in March 2020 down 31.21% from Rs. 1,056.41 crore in March 2019.

Cipla EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.56 in March 2019.

Cipla shares closed at 570.30 on May 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.11% returns over the last 6 months and 2.63% over the last 12 months.