Cipla Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,403.98 crore, up 19.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,403.98 crore in March 2019 up 19.09% from Rs. 3,697.97 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 367.20 crore in March 2019 up 139.61% from Rs. 153.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,056.41 crore in March 2019 up 76.99% from Rs. 596.88 crore in March 2018.

Cipla EPS has increased to Rs. 4.56 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.22 in March 2018.

Cipla shares closed at 559.35 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.12% returns over the last 6 months and 7.47% over the last 12 months.