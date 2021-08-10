Cipla Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,504.35 crore, up 26.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,504.35 crore in June 2021 up 26.65% from Rs. 4,346.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 714.72 crore in June 2021 up 23.67% from Rs. 577.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,410.82 crore in June 2021 up 26.62% from Rs. 1,114.19 crore in June 2020.

Cipla EPS has increased to Rs. 8.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.17 in June 2020.

Cipla shares closed at 918.65 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.14% returns over the last 6 months and 15.47% over the last 12 months.