Cipla Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,810.09 crore, up 6.05% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 5,730.08 5,759.28 5,478.86 Other Operating Income 80.01 69.26 -- Total Income From Operations 5,810.09 5,828.54 5,478.86 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,299.04 1,433.08 1,524.76 Purchase of Traded Goods 711.58 682.15 716.63 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.32 44.95 -98.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 948.69 960.81 872.43 Depreciation 272.11 299.37 247.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,449.55 1,405.22 1,232.09 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,135.44 1,002.96 983.50 Other Income 114.44 122.95 91.29 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,249.88 1,125.91 1,074.79 Interest 31.82 25.55 20.68 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,218.06 1,100.36 1,054.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,218.06 1,100.36 1,054.11 Tax 410.01 302.60 295.16 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 808.05 797.76 758.95 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 808.05 797.76 758.95 Minority Interest -6.87 -8.51 -28.28 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.22 -0.35 -2.07 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 800.96 788.90 728.60 Equity Share Capital 161.43 161.40 161.36 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.92 9.78 9.03 Diluted EPS 9.92 9.77 9.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.92 9.78 9.03 Diluted EPS 9.92 9.77 9.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited