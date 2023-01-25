Cipla Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,810.09 crore, up 6.05% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cipla are:Net Sales at Rs 5,810.09 crore in December 2022 up 6.05% from Rs. 5,478.86 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 800.96 crore in December 2022 up 9.93% from Rs. 728.60 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,521.99 crore in December 2022 up 15.11% from Rs. 1,322.26 crore in December 2021.
Cipla EPS has increased to Rs. 9.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.03 in December 2021.
|Cipla shares closed at 1,062.15 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.66% returns over the last 6 months and 17.28% over the last 12 months.
|Cipla
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5,730.08
|5,759.28
|5,478.86
|Other Operating Income
|80.01
|69.26
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5,810.09
|5,828.54
|5,478.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,299.04
|1,433.08
|1,524.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|711.58
|682.15
|716.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.32
|44.95
|-98.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|948.69
|960.81
|872.43
|Depreciation
|272.11
|299.37
|247.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,449.55
|1,405.22
|1,232.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,135.44
|1,002.96
|983.50
|Other Income
|114.44
|122.95
|91.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,249.88
|1,125.91
|1,074.79
|Interest
|31.82
|25.55
|20.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,218.06
|1,100.36
|1,054.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,218.06
|1,100.36
|1,054.11
|Tax
|410.01
|302.60
|295.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|808.05
|797.76
|758.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|808.05
|797.76
|758.95
|Minority Interest
|-6.87
|-8.51
|-28.28
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.22
|-0.35
|-2.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|800.96
|788.90
|728.60
|Equity Share Capital
|161.43
|161.40
|161.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.92
|9.78
|9.03
|Diluted EPS
|9.92
|9.77
|9.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.92
|9.78
|9.03
|Diluted EPS
|9.92
|9.77
|9.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
