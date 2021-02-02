Cipla Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,168.69 crore, up 18.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,168.69 crore in December 2020 up 18.25% from Rs. 4,371.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 748.15 crore in December 2020 up 113.13% from Rs. 351.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,317.82 crore in December 2020 up 58.69% from Rs. 830.46 crore in December 2019.

Cipla EPS has increased to Rs. 9.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.35 in December 2019.

Cipla shares closed at 806.40 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.51% returns over the last 6 months and 81.54% over the last 12 months.