live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Pharma major Cipla on November 4 reported a 10.9 percent on-year growth in consolidated net profit of Rs 788.9 crore for the quarter ended September, which was above the street expectation of Rs 771.3 crore.

The drugmaker reported a 5.6 percent on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 5,828.4 crore, which was also above analysts' expectations of Rs 5,723.9 crore.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.