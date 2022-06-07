Cinevista Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, up 102.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in March 2022 up 102.99% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.85 crore in March 2022 down 116.07% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022 up 77.39% from Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2021.

Cinevista shares closed at 13.10 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.50% returns over the last 6 months and 11.49% over the last 12 months.