 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cinevista Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, up 102.99% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cinevista are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in March 2022 up 102.99% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.85 crore in March 2022 down 116.07% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022 up 77.39% from Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2021.

Cinevista shares closed at 13.10 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.50% returns over the last 6 months and 11.49% over the last 12 months.

Cinevista
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.02 -- 0.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.02 -- 0.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.72 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.42 0.27
Depreciation 0.05 0.06 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.90 0.85 7.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.77 -1.32 -7.51
Other Income 0.01 0.06 4.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.76 -1.26 -3.33
Interest 0.87 1.37 1.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.63 -2.63 -4.55
Exceptional Items -6.56 -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.19 -2.63 -4.55
Tax 1.65 0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.85 -2.65 -4.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.85 -2.65 -4.56
Equity Share Capital 11.49 11.49 11.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.71 -0.46 -0.79
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.71 -0.46 -0.79
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cinevista #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.