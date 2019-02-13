Cinevista Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.30 crore, up 364.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.30 crore in December 2018 up 364.87% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 101.51% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2018 up 257.32% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2017.

Cinevista shares closed at 5.20 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -57.72% over the last 12 months.