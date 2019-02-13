Cinevista Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.30 crore, up 364.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cinevista are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.30 crore in December 2018 up 364.87% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 101.51% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2018 up 257.32% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2017.
Cinevista shares closed at 5.20 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -57.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Cinevista
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.30
|13.53
|2.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.30
|13.53
|2.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.76
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.56
|0.53
|0.53
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.27
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.74
|11.44
|2.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.96
|1.29
|-1.21
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.06
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.01
|1.35
|-1.18
|Interest
|0.97
|1.34
|1.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.01
|-2.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.01
|-2.24
|Tax
|--
|0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.03
|-0.01
|-2.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.03
|-0.01
|-2.24
|Equity Share Capital
|11.49
|11.49
|11.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|53.13
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited