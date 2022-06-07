Cinevista Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, up 102.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cinevista are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in March 2022 up 102.99% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.85 crore in March 2022 down 116.04% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022 up 77.39% from Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2021.
Cinevista shares closed at 13.10 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.02% returns over the last 6 months and 11.49% over the last 12 months.
|
|Cinevista
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.02
|--
|0.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.02
|--
|0.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.72
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.42
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.06
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.90
|0.85
|7.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-1.33
|-7.51
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.06
|4.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|-1.26
|-3.33
|Interest
|0.87
|1.37
|1.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.63
|-2.63
|-4.56
|Exceptional Items
|-6.56
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.19
|-2.63
|-4.56
|Tax
|1.65
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.85
|-2.65
|-4.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.85
|-2.65
|-4.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.85
|-2.65
|-4.56
|Equity Share Capital
|11.78
|11.49
|11.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.67
|-0.46
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.67
|-0.46
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited