Cineline India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore, down 3.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore in March 2022 down 3.06% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 174.33% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022 down 23.37% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2021.
Cineline India shares closed at 118.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.41% returns over the last 6 months and 171.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|Cineline India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.35
|3.22
|4.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.35
|3.22
|4.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.47
|0.19
|Depreciation
|1.04
|0.79
|0.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.77
|1.78
|1.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.07
|0.19
|1.93
|Other Income
|3.66
|3.10
|4.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.73
|3.29
|6.58
|Interest
|5.02
|5.14
|4.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-1.85
|1.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|-1.85
|1.97
|Tax
|0.35
|-0.45
|1.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.63
|-1.41
|0.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.63
|-1.41
|0.85
|Equity Share Capital
|15.05
|15.05
|14.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|115.93
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.47
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.47
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.47
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.47
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited