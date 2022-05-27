 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cineline India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore, down 3.06% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore in March 2022 down 3.06% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 174.33% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022 down 23.37% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2021.

Cineline India shares closed at 118.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.41% returns over the last 6 months and 171.56% over the last 12 months.

Cineline India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.35 3.22 4.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.35 3.22 4.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.47 0.47 0.19
Depreciation 1.04 0.79 0.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.77 1.78 1.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.07 0.19 1.93
Other Income 3.66 3.10 4.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.73 3.29 6.58
Interest 5.02 5.14 4.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.29 -1.85 1.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.29 -1.85 1.97
Tax 0.35 -0.45 1.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.63 -1.41 0.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.63 -1.41 0.85
Equity Share Capital 15.05 15.05 14.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 115.93
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.47 0.30
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.47 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.47 0.30
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.47 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cineline India #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 08:30 pm
