Cineline India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore, down 3.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore in March 2022 down 3.06% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 174.33% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022 down 23.37% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2021.

Cineline India shares closed at 118.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.41% returns over the last 6 months and 171.56% over the last 12 months.