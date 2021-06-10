Cineline India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.49 crore, down 18.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.49 crore in March 2021 down 18.24% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021 down 71.16% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2021 down 24.7% from Rs. 10.00 crore in March 2020.

Cineline India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2020.

Cineline India shares closed at 44.30 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.82% returns over the last 6 months and 83.82% over the last 12 months.