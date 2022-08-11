 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cineline India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.77 crore, up 1231.48% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.77 crore in June 2022 up 1231.48% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 up 89.56% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2022 up 125.18% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2021.

Cineline India shares closed at 158.95 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.34% returns over the last 6 months and 89.00% over the last 12 months.

Cineline India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.77 4.35 1.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.77 4.35 1.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.87 0.47 0.34
Depreciation 0.54 1.04 3.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.37 1.77 1.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.99 1.07 -4.08
Other Income 2.82 3.66 2.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.81 4.73 -1.10
Interest 3.35 5.02 4.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.46 -0.29 -6.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.46 -0.29 -6.03
Tax -0.04 0.35 -2.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.50 -0.63 -3.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -2.86 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.35 -0.63 -3.36
Equity Share Capital 15.78 15.05 14.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.21 -1.20
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.21 -1.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.21 -1.20
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.21 -1.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 11, 2022
