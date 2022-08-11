Cineline India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.77 crore, up 1231.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.77 crore in June 2022 up 1231.48% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 up 89.56% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2022 up 125.18% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2021.

Cineline India shares closed at 158.95 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.34% returns over the last 6 months and 89.00% over the last 12 months.