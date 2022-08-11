Cineline India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.77 crore, up 1231.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.77 crore in June 2022 up 1231.48% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 up 89.56% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2022 up 125.18% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2021.
Cineline India shares closed at 158.95 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.34% returns over the last 6 months and 89.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Cineline India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.77
|4.35
|1.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.77
|4.35
|1.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.87
|0.47
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.54
|1.04
|3.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.37
|1.77
|1.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.99
|1.07
|-4.08
|Other Income
|2.82
|3.66
|2.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.81
|4.73
|-1.10
|Interest
|3.35
|5.02
|4.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.46
|-0.29
|-6.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.46
|-0.29
|-6.03
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.35
|-2.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.50
|-0.63
|-3.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-2.86
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|-0.63
|-3.36
|Equity Share Capital
|15.78
|15.05
|14.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.21
|-1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.21
|-1.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.21
|-1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.21
|-1.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited