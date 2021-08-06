Cineline India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore, down 62.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore in June 2021 down 62.69% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2021 down 304.49% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2021 down 66.11% from Rs. 8.32 crore in June 2020.

Cineline India shares closed at 94.90 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 127.85% returns over the last 6 months and 300.42% over the last 12 months.