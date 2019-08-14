Cineline India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore, up 17.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore in June 2019 up 17.07% from Rs. 6.02 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2019 down 85.04% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2019 down 9.67% from Rs. 6.93 crore in June 2018.

Cineline India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2018.

Cineline India shares closed at 28.10 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.45% returns over the last 6 months and -49.37% over the last 12 months.