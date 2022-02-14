Cineline India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.22 crore, down 32.89% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.22 crore in December 2021 down 32.89% from Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021 down 144.13% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021 down 60% from Rs. 10.20 crore in December 2020.
Cineline India shares closed at 111.60 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.17% returns over the last 6 months and 172.53% over the last 12 months.
|Cineline India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.22
|3.51
|4.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.22
|3.51
|4.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.41
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.79
|0.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.78
|2.78
|2.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|-0.47
|1.42
|Other Income
|3.10
|2.96
|7.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.29
|2.49
|9.22
|Interest
|5.14
|5.12
|4.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.85
|-2.64
|4.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.85
|-2.64
|4.37
|Tax
|-0.45
|-0.67
|1.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.41
|-1.97
|3.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.41
|-1.97
|3.19
|Equity Share Capital
|15.05
|15.05
|14.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.70
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.70
|0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.70
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.70
|0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited