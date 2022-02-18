Cineline India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.22 crore, down 32.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.22 crore in December 2021 down 32.89% from Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021 down 144.13% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021 down 60% from Rs. 10.20 crore in December 2020.

Cineline India shares closed at 109.15 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.19% returns over the last 6 months and 170.51% over the last 12 months.