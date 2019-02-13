Cineline India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore, up 11.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore in December 2018 up 11.73% from Rs. 5.37 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2018 up 16.16% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2018 up 12.01% from Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2017.

Cineline India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2017.

Cineline India shares closed at 42.35 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.08% returns over the last 6 months and -51.18% over the last 12 months.