Cineline India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.97 crore, up 171.19% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.97 crore in September 2022 up 171.19% from Rs. 8.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.95 crore in September 2022 up 316.89% from Rs. 7.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2022 up 39.33% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2021.

Cineline India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in September 2021.

Cineline India shares closed at 109.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.12% returns over the last 6 months and -1.09% over the last 12 months.

Cineline India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.97 30.06 8.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.97 30.06 8.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.19 3.92 1.96
Depreciation 4.93 3.40 4.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.09 18.78 6.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.23 3.96 -3.64
Other Income 0.79 0.56 1.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.45 4.52 -2.40
Interest 8.26 6.16 8.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.71 -1.64 -10.46
Exceptional Items 27.95 -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.24 -1.64 -10.46
Tax 0.04 -0.87 -2.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.20 -0.77 -7.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.25 -2.86 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.95 -3.62 -7.82
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.95 -3.62 -7.82
Equity Share Capital 15.78 15.78 15.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.37 -1.17 -2.77
Diluted EPS 4.94 -1.17 -2.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.37 -1.17 -2.77
Diluted EPS 4.94 -1.17 -2.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:15 am
