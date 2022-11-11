Cineline India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.97 crore, up 171.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.97 crore in September 2022 up 171.19% from Rs. 8.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.95 crore in September 2022 up 316.89% from Rs. 7.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2022 up 39.33% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2021.

Cineline India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in September 2021.

Cineline India shares closed at 109.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.12% returns over the last 6 months and -1.09% over the last 12 months.