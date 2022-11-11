English
    Cineline India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.97 crore, up 171.19% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.97 crore in September 2022 up 171.19% from Rs. 8.84 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.95 crore in September 2022 up 316.89% from Rs. 7.82 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2022 up 39.33% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2021.

    Cineline India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in September 2021.

    Cineline India shares closed at 109.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.12% returns over the last 6 months and -1.09% over the last 12 months.

    Cineline India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.9730.068.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.9730.068.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.193.921.96
    Depreciation4.933.404.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.0918.786.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.233.96-3.64
    Other Income0.790.561.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.454.52-2.40
    Interest8.266.168.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.71-1.64-10.46
    Exceptional Items27.95----
    P/L Before Tax17.24-1.64-10.46
    Tax0.04-0.87-2.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.20-0.77-7.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.25-2.86--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.95-3.62-7.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.95-3.62-7.82
    Equity Share Capital15.7815.7815.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.37-1.17-2.77
    Diluted EPS4.94-1.17-2.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.37-1.17-2.77
    Diluted EPS4.94-1.17-2.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

